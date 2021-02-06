Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) Hits New 52-Week High at $12.25

Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $12.25 and last traded at $12.06, with a volume of 42943 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.79.

Several research firms have weighed in on AMRS. Zacks Investment Research cut Amyris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Cowen raised Amyris from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Amyris in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.35 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amyris in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.12.

Get Amyris alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.44 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.32 and a 200 day moving average of $4.41.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $34.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.76 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amyris, Inc. will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Amyris by 1,775.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 5,680 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Amyris by 280.8% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC acquired a new stake in Amyris in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Amyris in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, XTX Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Amyris in the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.46% of the company’s stock.

Amyris Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMRS)

Amyris, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops technology that creates microbial strains to produce artemisinic acid, a precursor of artemisinin, an anti-malarial drug. The company's technology platform enables to engineer microbes and use them as catalysts to metabolize renewable, plant-sourced sugars into large volume, high-value ingredients.

Featured Article: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Amyris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amyris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.