Analysts Anticipate ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Analysts expect ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.17) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for ADMA Biologics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.18) to ($0.16). ADMA Biologics posted earnings per share of ($0.18) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that ADMA Biologics will report full year earnings of ($0.85) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.86) to ($0.84). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.42). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover ADMA Biologics.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $10.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.55 million. ADMA Biologics had a negative return on equity of 98.83% and a negative net margin of 166.01%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered ADMA Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on ADMA Biologics from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. ADMA Biologics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.00.

ADMA opened at $2.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $245.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 8.47, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. ADMA Biologics has a 12 month low of $1.45 and a 12 month high of $4.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.33.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in ADMA Biologics by 389.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,428 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 11,482 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in ADMA Biologics by 104.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 9,838 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in ADMA Biologics by 92.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,056 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 9,656 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in ADMA Biologics during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ADMA Biologics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. 48.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical and specialty immunoglobulin company, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States. It offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB, which is indicated for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

