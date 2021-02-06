Analysts Anticipate Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $81.38 Million

Equities research analysts expect Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH) to post $81.38 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Boston Private Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $83.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $79.89 million. Boston Private Financial posted sales of $78.78 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Boston Private Financial will report full-year sales of $331.23 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $327.00 million to $343.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $346.40 million, with estimates ranging from $328.00 million to $360.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Boston Private Financial.

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $86.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.62 million. Boston Private Financial had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 11.43%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Boston Private Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.30.

In related news, EVP W. Timothy Macdonald sold 10,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total value of $114,434.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 105,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,138,195.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Boston Private Financial by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,038,188 shares of the bank’s stock worth $101,725,000 after buying an additional 96,302 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Boston Private Financial by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 185,096 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,564,000 after buying an additional 45,870 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Private Financial in the 4th quarter worth $416,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Boston Private Financial by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 88,592 shares of the bank’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 6,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. increased its stake in Boston Private Financial by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 21,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BPFH traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.17. 1,353,577 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,274,316. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.82 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Boston Private Financial has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $13.53.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Boston Private Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

About Boston Private Financial

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Boston Private Bank & Trust Company that provides a range of banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Private Banking; and Wealth Management and Trust. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, savings and NOW, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposit.

