Analysts Anticipate Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) Will Post Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Brokerages expect Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) to announce earnings of $0.51 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Brooks Automation’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.50 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.52. Brooks Automation reported earnings of $0.30 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 70%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brooks Automation will report full year earnings of $1.95 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $2.06. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.13 to $2.40. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Brooks Automation.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.23%. The business had revenue of $250.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis.

BRKS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Brooks Automation from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Stephens upgraded shares of Brooks Automation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $75.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.78.

In related news, insider David Pietrantoni sold 3,457 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.62, for a total transaction of $240,676.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,123,966.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Robin Vacha sold 6,490 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.62, for a total transaction of $451,833.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,413,842.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,752 shares of company stock valued at $3,602,974 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Brooks Automation during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Brooks Automation during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Brooks Automation by 101.3% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in Brooks Automation in the fourth quarter valued at about $150,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Brooks Automation by 36,750.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 2,205 shares in the last quarter. 95.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BRKS stock opened at $79.59 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.13. The company has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.44 and a beta of 1.97. Brooks Automation has a 12 month low of $21.19 and a 12 month high of $86.05.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.75%.

Brooks Automation Company Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group, Brooks Life Sciences Services, and Brooks Life Sciences Products.

