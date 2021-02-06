Analysts Anticipate Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) Will Post Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Posted by on Feb 6th, 2021

Brokerages expect Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) to announce earnings of $0.51 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Brooks Automation’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.50 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.52. Brooks Automation reported earnings of $0.30 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 70%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brooks Automation will report full year earnings of $1.95 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $2.06. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.13 to $2.40. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Brooks Automation.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.23%. The business had revenue of $250.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis.

BRKS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Brooks Automation from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Stephens upgraded shares of Brooks Automation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $75.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.78.

In related news, insider David Pietrantoni sold 3,457 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.62, for a total transaction of $240,676.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,123,966.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Robin Vacha sold 6,490 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.62, for a total transaction of $451,833.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,413,842.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,752 shares of company stock valued at $3,602,974 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Brooks Automation during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Brooks Automation during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Brooks Automation by 101.3% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in Brooks Automation in the fourth quarter valued at about $150,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Brooks Automation by 36,750.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 2,205 shares in the last quarter. 95.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BRKS stock opened at $79.59 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.13. The company has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.44 and a beta of 1.97. Brooks Automation has a 12 month low of $21.19 and a 12 month high of $86.05.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.75%.

Brooks Automation Company Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group, Brooks Life Sciences Services, and Brooks Life Sciences Products.

Read More: What is a recession?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brooks Automation (BRKS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS)

Receive News & Ratings for Brooks Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brooks Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.