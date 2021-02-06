Analysts Anticipate Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) to Announce $0.98 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) will report earnings per share of $0.98 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Home Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.75 to $1.09. Home Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.21 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 366.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Home Bancorp will report full year earnings of $3.31 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.79 to $3.71. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.02 to $3.61. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Home Bancorp.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.52. Home Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.33% and a net margin of 17.06%. The firm had revenue of $29.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.36 million.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HBCP. TheStreet raised Home Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler upgraded Home Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $29.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Home Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday.

NASDAQ HBCP opened at $31.11 on Wednesday. Home Bancorp has a 1-year low of $18.57 and a 1-year high of $37.05. The company has a market capitalization of $272.37 million, a P/E ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th. Home Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 28.85%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Home Bancorp by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 423,466 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,853,000 after acquiring an additional 33,394 shares during the last quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Bancorp by 344.1% during the third quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 105,132 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 81,457 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Home Bancorp by 4.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,945 shares of the bank’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Home Bancorp by 8.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 18,569 shares of the bank’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Home Bancorp by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.39% of the company’s stock.

About Home Bancorp

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana and Mississippi. It offers deposits products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and certificates of deposit accounts.

