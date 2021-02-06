Analysts Anticipate Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $258.07 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) will announce $258.07 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Patterson-UTI Energy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $239.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $272.00 million. Patterson-UTI Energy reported sales of $445.93 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 42.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy will report full-year sales of $1.12 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $1.28 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.53 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Patterson-UTI Energy.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $220.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.04 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 56.10% and a negative return on equity of 16.24%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 55.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.44) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PTEN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $3.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $3.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.22.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $91,000. Teton Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 210,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after buying an additional 27,100 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 89,126 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 9,202 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,143,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $153,294,000 after buying an additional 1,172,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 1,003,506 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,278,000 after buying an additional 6,324 shares during the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.24. The company had a trading volume of 2,608,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,608,580. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 3.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 1-year low of $1.61 and a 1-year high of $8.45.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -8.08%.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, and western Canada.

