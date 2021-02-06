Analysts Anticipate ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) Will Post Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Brokerages expect ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.10) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for ZIOPHARM Oncology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.10) to ($0.09). ZIOPHARM Oncology posted earnings per share of ($0.09) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ZIOPHARM Oncology will report full year earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.38) to ($0.36). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.42) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.39). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover ZIOPHARM Oncology.

Get ZIOPHARM Oncology alerts:

ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.43) EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on ZIOP. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. ZIOPHARM Oncology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.75.

Shares of ZIOP stock traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $5.25. 7,583,466 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,283,063. ZIOPHARM Oncology has a 12 month low of $1.79 and a 12 month high of $5.29. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 2.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.86.

In related news, CAO Kevin G. Lafond sold 18,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.09, for a total value of $55,681.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 63,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,651.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Robert Hadfield sold 26,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.12, for a total transaction of $82,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 133,319 shares in the company, valued at $415,955.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 199,727 shares of company stock worth $570,626 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in the third quarter valued at $27,000. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 59.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 4,184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.00% of the company’s stock.

ZIOPHARM Oncology Company Profile

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of immuno-oncology therapies for treating heterogenous solid tumors and unknown antigens. The company develops two immuno-oncology platform technologies, including Sleeping Beauty (SB), which is based on the genetic engineering of immune cells using a non-viral transposon/transposase system to reprogram T-cells outside of the body for infusion; and Controlled IL-12, which delivers interleukin 12 or IL-12, a master regular of the immune system, in a controlled and safe manner to focus the patient's immune system to attack cancer cells.

Featured Story: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ZIOPHARM Oncology (ZIOP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ZIOPHARM Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIOPHARM Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.