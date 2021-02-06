Analysts Expect Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) Will Post Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) will announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Daseke’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.06) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.02). Daseke posted earnings per share of ($0.01) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 300%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Daseke will report full year earnings of $0.11 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.23. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.39 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Daseke.

DSKE has been the topic of several research reports. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target (up previously from $9.00) on shares of Daseke in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Daseke from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Daseke from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Daseke by 10.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Daseke in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in Daseke in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Daseke by 79.9% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 42,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 18,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Daseke during the second quarter worth approximately $79,000. 25.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DSKE stock opened at $5.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $360.88 million, a P/E ratio of -14.23 and a beta of 2.00. Daseke has a 1-year low of $0.86 and a 1-year high of $7.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.72, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.95.

About Daseke

Daseke, Inc consolidates and provides transportation and logistics solutions with a focus on flatbed and specialized freight in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions. The company transports aircraft parts, manufacturing equipment, structural steel, pressure vessels, wind turbine blades, commercial glass, high security cargo, arms, ammunition and explosives, lumber, and building and construction materials, as well as heavy machinery, such as construction, mining, and agriculture.

