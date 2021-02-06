Analysts Expect Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) to Post $0.17 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) will announce earnings of $0.17 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Goosehead Insurance’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.12 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.25. Goosehead Insurance reported earnings of $0.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Goosehead Insurance will report full year earnings of $0.68 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $1.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Goosehead Insurance.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 price target for the company.

In other news, Director James Reid sold 1,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.13, for a total transaction of $176,249.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,249.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 43,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.18, for a total value of $5,160,374.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,096,182 shares in the company, valued at $1,322,442,970.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 282,259 shares of company stock worth $35,097,932. 63.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $256,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,002,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,031,000 after acquiring an additional 101,485 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc lifted its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 8,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 35,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,379,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Goosehead Insurance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $996,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GSHD stock opened at $149.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 325.65 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $131.13 and a 200 day moving average of $110.53. Goosehead Insurance has a 1 year low of $37.26 and a 1 year high of $151.39.

About Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers various insurance products, including homeowner's insurance; auto insurance; other personal lines products, such as flood, wind, and earthquake insurance; excess liability or umbrella insurance; specialty lines insurance comprising motorcycle, recreational vehicle, and other insurance; commercial lines insurance consisting of general liability, property, and auto insurance for small businesses; and life insurance.

