Analysts Expect Intec Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:NTEC) to Post -$1.00 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Intec Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:NTEC) to announce earnings of ($1.00) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Intec Pharma’s earnings. Intec Pharma reported earnings of ($2.00) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, March 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Intec Pharma will report full year earnings of ($4.28) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.33) to ($4.23). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($3.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.74) to ($2.71). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Intec Pharma.

Intec Pharma (NASDAQ:NTEC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.15).

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NTEC shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Intec Pharma from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intec Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intec Pharma in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Intec Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.00.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Intec Pharma in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intec Pharma by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 533,255 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 80,967 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Intec Pharma by 326.1% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 88,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 67,500 shares during the period.

NTEC traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.88. 704,247 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 992,373. Intec Pharma has a 1-year low of $2.20 and a 1-year high of $15.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.53 million and a P/E ratio of -0.68.

Intec Pharma Company Profile

Intec Pharma Ltd, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs based on its proprietary Accordion Pill platform technology in Israel. Its Accordion Pill is an oral drug delivery system that is designed to enhance the efficacy and safety of existing drugs and drugs in development by utilizing a gastric retention and specific release mechanism.

