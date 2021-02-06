Analysts Expect Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) to Announce $2.83 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) will announce earnings of $2.83 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Meritage Homes’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.46 and the highest is $3.29. Meritage Homes posted earnings per share of $1.83 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 54.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Meritage Homes will report full-year earnings of $12.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.45 to $14.89. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $15.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.15 to $21.31. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Meritage Homes.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The construction company reported $3.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.36 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.65 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MTH. Zelman & Associates lowered shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Bank of America downgraded Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $121.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Meritage Homes from $123.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Meritage Homes from $134.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Meritage Homes has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.63.

In other Meritage Homes news, COO Phillippe Lord sold 1,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.37, for a total value of $98,679.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 5.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,595 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,126 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,225 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,207,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,895 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Meritage Homes by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 21,603 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

MTH stock traded up $1.38 on Monday, reaching $87.00. 477,046 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 621,760. Meritage Homes has a 12 month low of $25.24 and a 12 month high of $117.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $85.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 8.97, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers luxury homes under the Monterey Homes brand name; and title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

