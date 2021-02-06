Analysts Expect QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) to Post $0.66 EPS

Brokerages predict that QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) will post $0.66 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for QIAGEN’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.68 and the lowest is $0.65. QIAGEN reported earnings of $0.48 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QIAGEN will report full-year earnings of $2.13 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.12 to $2.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.43 to $2.51. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for QIAGEN.

Get QIAGEN alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Nord/LB reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Monday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of QIAGEN to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. QIAGEN currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.13.

NYSE QGEN traded down $0.64 on Monday, reaching $54.03. The company had a trading volume of 721,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 766,865. The stock has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.70, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.17 and its 200-day moving average is $50.70. QIAGEN has a 52 week low of $34.77 and a 52 week high of $56.10.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of QIAGEN by 2.8% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of QIAGEN by 58.2% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of QIAGEN by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of QIAGEN by 53.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of QIAGEN in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. 43.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QIAGEN Company Profile

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits designed for primary sample materials (deoxyribonucleic acid, ribonucleic acid, and proteins), manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and buffers; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids and proteins from secondary sample materials, and molecular biology reagents; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

Featured Article: Neutral Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on QIAGEN (QGEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for QIAGEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QIAGEN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.