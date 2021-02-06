Analysts Set Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) Target Price at $81.00

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $81.00.

AIT has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet lowered Applied Industrial Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Applied Industrial Technologies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Applied Industrial Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

Shares of AIT traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $78.85. 132,189 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 188,995. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Applied Industrial Technologies has a 1 year low of $30.66 and a 1 year high of $86.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 160.92 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.72.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.22. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 0.64%. The company had revenue of $751.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Industrial Technologies will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. This is an increase from Applied Industrial Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s payout ratio is 33.60%.

In other news, Director Peter C. Wallace sold 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.30, for a total transaction of $350,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,506,467.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Vincent K. Petrella sold 1,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.80, for a total value of $116,907.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,226 shares in the company, valued at $1,374,634.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,765 shares of company stock worth $521,591 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AIT. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 56.6% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the third quarter valued at $30,000. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martin Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. 89.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control.

