Analysts Set boohoo group plc (BOO.L) (LON:BOO) Target Price at GBX 380.56

Shares of boohoo group plc (BOO.L) (LON:BOO) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 380.56 ($4.97).

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on boohoo group plc (BOO.L) from GBX 460 ($6.01) to GBX 480 ($6.27) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 480 ($6.27) price objective on shares of boohoo group plc (BOO.L) in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of boohoo group plc (BOO.L) in a research note on Monday, January 25th.

Shares of LON BOO opened at GBX 364.90 ($4.77) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.65. boohoo group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 133.10 ($1.74) and a 52 week high of GBX 433.50 ($5.66). The stock has a market capitalization of £4.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 55.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 340.93 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 310.74.

boohoo group plc (BOO.L) Company Profile

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16 to 40 year old customers. boohoo group plc provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, and Coast brands.

