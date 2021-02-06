Analysts Set Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) PT at $39.78

Shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fifteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.78.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BEP shares. TD Securities lowered Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.33 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $46.67 target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Raymond James set a $56.00 target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 12,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 4,279 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 6,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 2,229 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 2,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 26,629 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,399,000 after buying an additional 3,286 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BEP opened at $47.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion, a PE ratio of -96.74 and a beta of 0.67. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 12 month low of $16.05 and a 12 month high of $49.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.21). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.23% and a negative net margin of 1.22%. The business had revenue of $952.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $941.88 million. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.3038 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This is an increase from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, cogeneration, and biomass sources. Its portfolio consists of approximately 19,000 megawatts of installed capacity.

