Analysts Set Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) Price Target at $46.38

Shares of Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.75.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CSII shares. TheStreet upgraded Cardiovascular Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Cardiovascular Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Cardiovascular Systems from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price objective on Cardiovascular Systems from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSII. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cardiovascular Systems in the first quarter valued at $3,866,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Cardiovascular Systems by 11.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 79,769 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after buying an additional 8,004 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Cardiovascular Systems by 6.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 232,646 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $7,340,000 after buying an additional 14,082 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Cardiovascular Systems by 11.5% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 37,104 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after buying an additional 3,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cardiovascular Systems in the third quarter valued at $237,000. Institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

CSII opened at $41.50 on Wednesday. Cardiovascular Systems has a 52 week low of $26.00 and a 52 week high of $48.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.88 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 5.61, a current ratio of 6.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.18. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative return on equity of 11.43% and a negative net margin of 10.12%. The business had revenue of $60.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.27 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Cardiovascular Systems will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Cardiovascular Systems Company Profile

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes various devices to treat peripheral and coronary artery diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral artery disease products, which are catheter-based platforms to treat a range of plaque types in above and below the knee leg arteries, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations related with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives; and peripheral support products.

