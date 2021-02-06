Analysts Set Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) Target Price at $47.27

Shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.73.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Energizer from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Energizer from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Energizer from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Energizer from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday.

ENR traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.38. 720,461 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 511,894. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of -29.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.93. Energizer has a 1-year low of $26.60 and a 1-year high of $53.84.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $763.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.99 million. Energizer had a negative net margin of 3.40% and a positive return on equity of 42.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Energizer will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.95%.

Energizer declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 12th that permits the company to repurchase 7,500,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Energizer by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,759,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,220,000 after purchasing an additional 69,090 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Energizer by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,024,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,228,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Energizer by 207.2% in the fourth quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Energizer by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 38,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 13,425 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Energizer by 98.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 134,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,684,000 after purchasing an additional 66,757 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries.

