Analysts Set GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Target Price at $93.21

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $93.21.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GDDY shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $83.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th.

In other news, insider Nima Kelly sold 1,217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $94,317.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 104,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,081,855. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Raymond E. Winborne, Jr. sold 68,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $5,167,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 227,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,059,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 145,241 shares of company stock worth $11,350,645. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 16,367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC increased its stake in GoDaddy by 366.9% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 15,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after buying an additional 11,925 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in GoDaddy during the 4th quarter worth $69,628,000. Global Endowment Management LP purchased a new stake in GoDaddy during the 3rd quarter worth $6,176,000. Finally, Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. increased its stake in GoDaddy by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. now owns 50,967 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,872,000 after buying an additional 10,285 shares during the period. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GoDaddy stock opened at $87.04 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $82.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.40. GoDaddy has a 12-month low of $40.25 and a 12-month high of $91.81. The stock has a market cap of $14.70 billion, a PE ratio of -28.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.96.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. GoDaddy had a negative net margin of 15.67% and a positive return on equity of 94.14%. The business had revenue of $844.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $835.25 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that GoDaddy will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products such as web analytics, SSL certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

