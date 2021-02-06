Analysts Set Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) Price Target at $29.73

Shares of Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.73.

A number of research analysts have commented on HTA shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Healthcare Trust of America from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Capital One Financial cut shares of Healthcare Trust of America from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Healthcare Trust of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th.

Shares of NYSE HTA opened at $28.81 on Wednesday. Healthcare Trust of America has a one year low of $20.61 and a one year high of $34.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 192.07 and a beta of 0.58.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.10). Healthcare Trust of America had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 1.84%. The business had revenue of $187.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Healthcare Trust of America will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 5th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 4th. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.05%.

In related news, EVP Amanda Houghton sold 32,507 shares of Healthcare Trust of America stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total value of $903,694.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 91,244 shares in the company, valued at $2,536,583.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTA. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Healthcare Trust of America during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Healthcare Trust of America during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in Healthcare Trust of America during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Healthcare Trust of America during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Healthcare Trust of America during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.74% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

