Analysts Set Hydro One Limited (OTCMKTS:HRNNF) Price Target at $32.00

Shares of Hydro One Limited (OTCMKTS:HRNNF) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.00.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HRNNF shares. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Hydro One from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Hydro One from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Hydro One from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Hydro One from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Hydro One and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th.

OTCMKTS:HRNNF opened at $22.97 on Wednesday. Hydro One has a 1-year low of $15.10 and a 1-year high of $23.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.96.

Hydro One Company Profile

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electrical transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission, Distribution, and Other Business. The company owns and operates approximately 123,000 circuit kilometers of low-voltage distribution network.

