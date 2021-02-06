Analysts Set Interfor Co. (OTCMKTS:IFSPF) Price Target at $27.42

Interfor Co. (OTCMKTS:IFSPF) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.50.

IFSPF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. CIBC raised their target price on Interfor from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Interfor from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Interfor from $37.50 to $40.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Interfor from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of IFSPF stock traded up $1.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $21.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,376. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.37. Interfor has a 52 week low of $3.41 and a 52 week high of $21.82.

About Interfor

Interfor Corp. engages in the manufacture of wood products. It harvests and purchases logs which are sorted by species, size, and quality. Its products include appearance timbers, decking, framing, furniture, industial packaging, paneling, windows, and doors. The company was founded on May 6, 1963 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

