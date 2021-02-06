Analysts Set Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY) Price Target at C$27.29

Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$27.29.

Several equities analysts recently commented on KEY shares. CSFB increased their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$28.00 target price on shares of Keyera in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Keyera from C$29.00 to C$27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Keyera from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$28.00 target price on shares of Keyera and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th.

Keyera stock traded up C$0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$25.85. 631,921 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 887,041. The company has a market cap of C$5.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.36. Keyera has a twelve month low of C$10.04 and a twelve month high of C$36.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$24.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$22.42.

Keyera (TSE:KEY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.31 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$712.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$806.00 million. On average, analysts expect that Keyera will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.43%. Keyera’s dividend payout ratio is 253.63%.

About Keyera

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The company's Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants; and condensate handling services.

