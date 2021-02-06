Analysts Set NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) PT at $41.40

NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.00.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. BWS Financial boosted their price target on NETGEAR from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen upgraded NETGEAR to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on NETGEAR from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded NETGEAR from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NETGEAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ NTGR traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.42. The stock had a trading volume of 440,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,347. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.80 and a beta of 0.88. NETGEAR has a 1-year low of $15.01 and a 1-year high of $46.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.23.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $367.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.29 million. NETGEAR had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 2.36%. The company’s revenue was up 45.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NETGEAR will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Andrew Wonki Kim sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total transaction of $48,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,583,967.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Patrick Cs Lo sold 25,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.88, for a total value of $1,080,755.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 95,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,014,951.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 156,378 shares of company stock valued at $6,339,166 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 19.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,240 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP raised its position in shares of NETGEAR by 33.6% during the third quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,138 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of NETGEAR by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,747,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management raised its position in shares of NETGEAR by 4.7% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 13,631 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of NETGEAR by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

About NETGEAR

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

