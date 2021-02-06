Analyzing Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) and Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD)

Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) and Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

15.1% of Pro-Dex shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.4% of Repro Med Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 40.8% of Pro-Dex shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 39.0% of Repro Med Systems shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Pro-Dex and Repro Med Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pro-Dex 17.34% 33.84% 21.11% Repro Med Systems -1.74% 6.79% 5.64%

Volatility and Risk

Pro-Dex has a beta of 1.27, meaning that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Repro Med Systems has a beta of 0.3, meaning that its share price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Pro-Dex and Repro Med Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pro-Dex 0 0 0 0 N/A Repro Med Systems 0 2 1 0 2.33

Repro Med Systems has a consensus price target of $8.50, indicating a potential upside of 100.47%. Given Repro Med Systems’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Repro Med Systems is more favorable than Pro-Dex.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Pro-Dex and Repro Med Systems’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pro-Dex $34.83 million 2.96 $6.11 million N/A N/A Repro Med Systems $23.16 million 8.04 $560,000.00 $0.01 424.00

Pro-Dex has higher revenue and earnings than Repro Med Systems.

Summary

Pro-Dex beats Repro Med Systems on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pro-Dex

Pro-Dex, Inc. designs, develops, and manufactures powered surgical instruments for medical device original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers autoclavable, battery-powered and electric, and multi-function surgical drivers and shavers that are primarily used in the orthopedic, thoracic, and maxocranial facial markets. It also provides engineering, quality, and regulatory consulting services; and manufactures and sells rotary air motors to various industries. The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

About Repro Med Systems

Repro Med Systems, Inc., doing business as KORU Medical Systems, designs, manufactures, and markets portable medical devices primarily for the ambulatory infusion market in the United States and internationally. The company offers mechanical infusion product comprising the FREEDOM infusion systems that include the FREEDOM60 syringe driver, the FreedomEdge syringe driver, HIgH-Flo subcutaneous safety needle sets, and precision flow rate tubing. It also provides education and training materials to clinicians, patients, and patient advocates. The company sells its products through direct sales and medical device distributors, as well as online. Repro Med Systems, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Chester, New York.

