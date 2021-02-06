Analyzing PROG (NYSE:PRG) and The Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN)

PROG (NYSE:PRG) and The Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

92.5% of PROG shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.8% of PROG shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for PROG and The Aaron’s, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PROG 0 0 6 0 3.00 The Aaron’s 0 6 5 0 2.45

PROG currently has a consensus target price of $61.25, suggesting a potential upside of 14.85%. The Aaron’s has a consensus target price of $52.70, suggesting a potential upside of 168.47%. Given The Aaron’s’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe The Aaron’s is more favorable than PROG.

Profitability

This table compares PROG and The Aaron’s’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PROG -5.00% 21.39% 11.26% The Aaron’s N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares PROG and The Aaron’s’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PROG $3.95 billion 0.91 $31.47 million $3.89 13.71 The Aaron’s $1.78 billion 0.37 $28.10 million N/A N/A

PROG has higher revenue and earnings than The Aaron’s.

Summary

PROG beats The Aaron’s on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PROG

PROG Holdings, Inc. operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates through, Progressive Leasing and Vive. The company offers its lease-purchase solutions to customers for various products in the furniture and appliance, jewelry, mobile phones and accessories, mattress, and automobile electronics and accessories industries. It also provides revolving loans through third-party federally insured banks to customers that may not qualify for traditional prime lending. As of December 01, 2020, the company provided lease-purchase solutions through approximately 30,000 retail partner locations in 46 states and the District of Columbia, including e-commerce merchants. The company was formerly known as Aaron's Holdings Company, Inc. and changed its name to PROG Holdings, Inc. in December 2020. PROG Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1955 and is headquartered in Draper, Utah.

About The Aaron’s

The Aarons Company Inc. provides lease-purchase solutions. It engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, home appliances, consumer electronics, and accessories through its approximately 1,400 Company-operated and franchised stores in United States Canada, and Puerto Rico, as well as its e-commerce platform. It also manufactures and supplies bedding and upholstered furniture through company-operated and franchised stores. The company was formerly known as Aaron's SpinCo, Inc. The Aarons Company Inc. is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

