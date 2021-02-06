Analyzing WestAmerica (OTCMKTS:WACC) and Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

WestAmerica (OTCMKTS:WACC) and Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares WestAmerica and Piper Sandler Companies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WestAmerica N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Piper Sandler Companies $846.30 million 2.13 $111.71 million $7.36 13.72

Piper Sandler Companies has higher revenue and earnings than WestAmerica.

Profitability

This table compares WestAmerica and Piper Sandler Companies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WestAmerica N/A N/A N/A Piper Sandler Companies 3.24% 17.52% 8.59%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

63.4% of Piper Sandler Companies shares are held by institutional investors. 17.6% of WestAmerica shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.8% of Piper Sandler Companies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for WestAmerica and Piper Sandler Companies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WestAmerica 0 0 0 0 N/A Piper Sandler Companies 0 0 2 0 3.00

Piper Sandler Companies has a consensus target price of $98.00, indicating a potential downside of 2.94%. Given Piper Sandler Companies’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Piper Sandler Companies is more favorable than WestAmerica.

Summary

Piper Sandler Companies beats WestAmerica on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About WestAmerica

WestAmerica Corporation explores and produces gas and oil in the states of Oklahoma and Texas.

About Piper Sandler Companies

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products. It provides advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, equity private placements, and debt and restructuring advisory; raises capital through equity and debt financings; underwrites debt issuances; and offers municipal financial advisory and loan placement services, as well as various over-the-counter derivative products. The company also offers public finance investment banking services that focus on state and local governments, and cultural and social service non-profit entities, as well as the education, healthcare, hospitality, senior living, and transportation sectors. In addition, it provides equity and fixed income advisory and trade execution services for institutional investors, and government and non-profit entities. Further, the company is involved in the alternative asset management funds in merchant banking, energy, and senior living to invest firm capital and to manage capital from outside investors, as well as trading activities. The company was formerly known as Piper Jaffray Companies and changed its name to Piper Sandler Companies in January 2020. Piper Sandler Companies was founded in 1895 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

