Analyzing Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) & United Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBOH)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) and United Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBOH) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a beta of 1.63, indicating that its stock price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, United Bancshares has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Zions Bancorporation, National Association pays an annual dividend of $1.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. United Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association pays out 31.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years and United Bancshares has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Zions Bancorporation, National Association is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

86.3% of Zions Bancorporation, National Association shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.5% of United Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of Zions Bancorporation, National Association shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.2% of United Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Zions Bancorporation, National Association and United Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zions Bancorporation, National Association 14.58% 6.79% 0.65% United Bancshares 24.16% 15.85% 1.70%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Zions Bancorporation, National Association and United Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zions Bancorporation, National Association 1 11 4 1 2.29 United Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

Zions Bancorporation, National Association presently has a consensus target price of $42.88, indicating a potential downside of 10.17%. Given Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Zions Bancorporation, National Association is more favorable than United Bancshares.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Zions Bancorporation, National Association and United Bancshares’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zions Bancorporation, National Association $3.25 billion 2.41 $816.00 million $4.33 11.02 United Bancshares $52.87 million 1.44 $10.66 million N/A N/A

Zions Bancorporation, National Association has higher revenue and earnings than United Bancshares.

Summary

Zions Bancorporation, National Association beats United Bancshares on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services. It also offers personal banking services to individuals, including home mortgages, bankcards, other installment loans, home equity lines of credit, checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit of various types and maturities, trust services, safe deposit facilities, and internet and mobile banking services. In addition, the company provides self-directed brokerage services; small business administration lending and secondary market agricultural real estate mortgage loans; corporate trust services for municipalities; and bond transfer, stock transfer, and escrow services. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 434 branches. The company was formerly known as ZB, National Association and changed its name to Zions Bancorporation, National Association in September 2018. Zions Bancorporation, National Association was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

About United Bancshares

United Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for The Union Bank Company that provides various commercial and consumer banking services. The company accepts various deposits products, such as checking, savings, demand deposit, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial and residential real estate, agricultural, commercial and industrial, home equity, and various types of consumer and small business administration loans. The company also offers wealth management, treasury management, online and mobile banking, automatic teller machine, bill pay, safe deposit box rental, payment, and other personalized services. The company operates seventeen banking centers and two loan production offices in northwest and central Ohio. United Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1904 and is headquartered in Columbus Grove, Ohio.

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.