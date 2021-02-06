Andrew Coombs Purchases 6,200 Shares of Sirius Real Estate Limited (LON:SRE) Stock

Sirius Real Estate Limited (LON:SRE) insider Andrew Coombs bought 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 91 ($1.19) per share, for a total transaction of £5,642 ($7,371.31).

Andrew Coombs also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 18th, Andrew Coombs sold 2,603,065 shares of Sirius Real Estate stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 94 ($1.23), for a total value of £2,446,881.10 ($3,196,865.82).

Sirius Real Estate stock opened at GBX 91.40 ($1.19) on Friday. Sirius Real Estate Limited has a 52 week low of GBX 44.35 ($0.58) and a 52 week high of GBX 98.90 ($1.29). The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 92.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 82.54. The firm has a market capitalization of £962.28 million and a PE ratio of 7.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 17th were given a €0.02 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 17th. This is a positive change from Sirius Real Estate’s previous dividend of $0.02. This represents a dividend yield of 1.84%. Sirius Real Estate’s payout ratio is currently 25.21%.

Separately, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Sirius Real Estate from GBX 91 ($1.19) to GBX 93 ($1.22) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd.

About Sirius Real Estate

Sirius is a property company listed on the main market and premium segment of the London Stock Exchange and the main board of the Johannesburg Stock Exchange. It is a leading operator of branded business parks providing conventional space and flexible workspace in Germany. The Company’s core strategy is the acquisition of business parks at attractive yields, the integration of these business parks into its network of sites under the Company’s own name as well as offering a range of branded products within those sites, and the reconfiguration and upgrade of existing and vacant space to appeal to the local market, through intensive asset management and investment.

