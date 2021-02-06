Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (ATE.V) (CVE:ATE) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.41

Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (ATE.V) (CVE:ATE) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.41 and traded as high as $0.41. Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (ATE.V) shares last traded at $0.41, with a volume of 1,247,620 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 6.55, a quick ratio of 5.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of C$156.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.39.

Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (ATE.V) Company Profile (CVE:ATE)

Antibe Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical development company, originates, develops, and out-licenses patent novel therapeutics and medical devices in the areas of pain, inflammation and regenerative medicine in Canada, Europe, the United States, and internationally. Its drugs are designed to prevent the gastrointestinal damage and bleeding caused by non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs.

See Also: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (ATE.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (ATE.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.