Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Acquired by Tamar Securities LLC

Tamar Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 109,972 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 6,453 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 8.3% of Tamar Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Tamar Securities LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $14,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Altus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Apple by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Altus Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,813 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC grew its position in Apple by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 23,303 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,092,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Apple by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,549 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Apple by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 25,398 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,370,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Apple by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,855 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,440,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Apple to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. UBS Group set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.18.

Apple stock opened at $136.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 trillion, a P/E ratio of 41.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.15 and a twelve month high of $145.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $132.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.71.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The firm had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

