Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,540,206 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 192,651 shares during the period. Apple makes up 3.5% of Calamos Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $602,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 250.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. now owns 505,626 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $58,557,000 after buying an additional 361,492 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Apple by 294.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 36,224 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,195,000 after buying an additional 27,045 shares during the period. Exeter Financial LLC increased its stake in Apple by 255.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 61,775 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,154,000 after buying an additional 44,395 shares during the period. City Holding Co. increased its stake in Apple by 300.8% during the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 170,560 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $19,752,000 after buying an additional 128,004 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 255.7% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 31,740 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,676,000 after buying an additional 22,818 shares during the period. 57.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $136.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 trillion, a PE ratio of 41.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $132.39 and its 200 day moving average is $119.71. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.15 and a fifty-two week high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The business had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

AAPL has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Apple to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $145.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.18.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

