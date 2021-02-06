Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) Shares Down 5.1%

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE)’s stock price traded down 5.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.32 and last traded at $6.38. 2,441,623 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 13% from the average session volume of 2,157,071 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.72.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price objective (down from $30.00) on shares of Aprea Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aprea Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Aprea Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Aprea Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Aprea Therapeutics from $34.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.38.

The firm has a market capitalization of $140.89 million, a P/E ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 0.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.83.

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.18. On average, research analysts predict that Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 3.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 16,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 6.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aprea Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aprea Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Aprea Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.31% of the company’s stock.

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapeutics that reactivate mutant p53 tumor suppressor protein. Its lead product candidate is APR-246, a small molecule p53 reactivator that is in late-stage clinical development for hematologic malignancies, including myelodysplastic syndromes and acute myeloid leukemia.

