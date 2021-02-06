AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Receives $136.67 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $136.67.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ATR. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $127.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

ATR stock traded up $2.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $140.66. 177,537 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 207,702. The company has a 50-day moving average of $136.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.08. The company has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.63. AptarGroup has a twelve month low of $79.84 and a twelve month high of $141.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 27th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 26th. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.46%.

In other news, insider Marc Prieur sold 4,026 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.03, for a total transaction of $519,474.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,927 shares in the company, valued at $1,797,000.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of AptarGroup by 1,077.8% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in AptarGroup by 268.2% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in AptarGroup by 170.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in AptarGroup by 2,830.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in AptarGroup during the third quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage.

