Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 116,413 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,020 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $4,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,262 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 5.3% in the third quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 8,984 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 6.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,042 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 8.5% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,091 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 5.8% in the third quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 14,722 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ACGL opened at $33.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.80. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $20.93 and a 12-month high of $48.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.42.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Arch Capital Group from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Arch Capital Group from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet raised Arch Capital Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. JMP Securities raised Arch Capital Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Arch Capital Group from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Arch Capital Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.27.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.