Arizona State Retirement System Sells 2,491 Shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,491 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $4,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BXP. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 44.5% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 75.4% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 270.8% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 76.7% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 68.3% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. 86.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Boston Properties stock opened at $92.12 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $92.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.88. Boston Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $69.69 and a one year high of $147.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 7.03 and a quick ratio of 7.03. The firm has a market cap of $14.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.24.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.54). Boston Properties had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 35.17%. The company had revenue of $665.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. Boston Properties’s revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is 55.92%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BXP. Evercore ISI cut Boston Properties from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Argus lifted their price target on Boston Properties from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Boston Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 21st. UBS Group started coverage on Boston Properties in a report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Boston Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.44.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

