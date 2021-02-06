Arizona State Retirement System Trims Holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 122,394 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,419 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $4,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Klingman & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 145,978 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,690,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 2.3% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 18,165 shares of the bank’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 2.6% in the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 19,696 shares of the bank’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 6.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,033 shares of the bank’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

CFG has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Argus lifted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $34.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Citizens Financial Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.04.

Shares of NYSE:CFG opened at $39.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 1.87. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.12 and a 1 year high of $41.67.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 13.04%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 2nd. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.63%.

Citizens Financial Group declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to reacquire up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Citizens Financial Group news, insider Brendan Coughlin sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total transaction of $424,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,715,606.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG).

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.