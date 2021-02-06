Arizona State Retirement System Trims Holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,538 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $3,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. West Oak Capital LLC increased its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 570.3% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $93.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Eastman Chemical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.83.

EMN stock opened at $104.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a PE ratio of 30.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.53. Eastman Chemical has a 12-month low of $34.44 and a 12-month high of $110.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.86.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 5.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This is a boost from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is 38.71%.

In other Eastman Chemical news, VP Lucian Boldea sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.99, for a total transaction of $89,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,132,434.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 7,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.23, for a total transaction of $716,245.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 323,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,208,984.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,900 shares of company stock worth $3,832,678 over the last ninety days. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

