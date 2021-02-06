Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) Issues Earnings Results

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.50, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.72 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 1.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE ARW opened at $100.41 on Friday. Arrow Electronics has a fifty-two week low of $39.25 and a fifty-two week high of $108.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.55.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

In related news, Director Richard Hill sold 11,300 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.10, for a total transaction of $972,930.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Vincent P. Melvin sold 8,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.88, for a total transaction of $740,715.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,682 shares in the company, valued at $3,322,010.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ARW. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Arrow Electronics from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Citigroup raised their target price on Arrow Electronics from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Arrow Electronics from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arrow Electronics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.89.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

See Also: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.