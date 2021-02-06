Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $33.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Arrow Financial Corporation is registered as a bank holding company. They own two nationally chartered banks, Glens Falls National Bank and Trust Company, and Saratoga National Bank and Trust Company, as well as two non-bank subsidiaries, the operations of which are not significant. They own directly or indirectly all voting stock of all its subsidiaries. The business of the Company consists primarily of the ownership, supervision and control of its bank subsidiaries. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Arrow Financial from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd.

Arrow Financial stock opened at $31.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.85. Arrow Financial has a 52-week low of $20.78 and a 52-week high of $35.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $480.69 million, a P/E ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 0.64.

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. Arrow Financial had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 26.71%. The company had revenue of $35.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.20 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Arrow Financial will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Arrow Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.80%.

In related news, SVP David S. Demarco sold 1,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $42,360.00. Also, SVP David S. Demarco sold 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.86, for a total value of $137,356.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $980,572.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arrow Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Arrow Financial by 3.1% in the third quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 1,388,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,849,000 after acquiring an additional 42,349 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Arrow Financial by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,125,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,664,000 after acquiring an additional 31,139 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Arrow Financial by 2.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 97,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,917 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Arrow Financial by 1.2% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 84,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walthausen & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Arrow Financial by 8.2% in the third quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 53,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 4,059 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Financial Company Profile

Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company's deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and improvements to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects.

