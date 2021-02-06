Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.20 EPS

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($1.20), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 17.37% and a negative net margin of 96.09%.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARWR traded up $6.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $90.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,490,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 842,062. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $80.16 and its 200 day moving average is $58.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a PE ratio of -107.70 and a beta of 1.62. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $19.51 and a twelve month high of $91.70.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.71.

In other news, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 38,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.06, for a total value of $2,670,964.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,521,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,139,002.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth Allen Myszkowski sold 30,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.44, for a total transaction of $2,218,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 486,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,246,985.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 191,414 shares of company stock valued at $14,026,606. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase Ib for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

