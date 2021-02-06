Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) was upgraded by research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $59.00 price target on the asset manager’s stock, up from their prior price target of $55.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.80% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

Shares of APAM stock opened at $53.25 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.70. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a twelve month low of $17.69 and a twelve month high of $55.25.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The asset manager reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $261.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.33 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 179.65% and a net margin of 21.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Artisan Partners Asset Management will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APAM. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 3,865,000.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 38,651 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 38,650 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $392,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,139 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,281,000 after acquiring an additional 8,868 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Institutional investors own 66.37% of the company’s stock.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Company Profile

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

