Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) Price Target Raised to $180.00

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) had its price target boosted by Craig Hallum from $150.00 to $180.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Asbury Automotive Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Asbury Automotive Group in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set a buy rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Asbury Automotive Group currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $145.88.

ABG stock opened at $155.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $151.92 and a 200-day moving average of $122.14. Asbury Automotive Group has a 12-month low of $88.74 and a 12-month high of $269.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.75.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $4.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.31. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 29.87%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Asbury Automotive Group will post 12.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 142.8% in the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 281.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $121,000.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

