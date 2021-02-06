Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Has $5.44 Million Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,273 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 360 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service makes up 1.2% of Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $5,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. Patten Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1,451.9% in the fourth quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 53,959 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,087,000 after acquiring an additional 50,482 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 742,967 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $125,116,000 after acquiring an additional 34,580 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth approximately $234,000. TFG Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 6,066 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 14,836 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,498,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 55.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $164.38 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.00 and a 52 week high of $178.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The company has a market cap of $142.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.52. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 161.20% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business had revenue of $24.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on UPS shares. UBS Group upgraded United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $214.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $201.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Sunday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $184.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.95.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Story: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.