Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC cut its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,085 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $3,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Motco grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 62.0% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 133.3% in the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 67.8% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Security National Trust Co. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:QUAL opened at $118.01 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $115.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.53. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.96 and a 52 week high of $88.63.

