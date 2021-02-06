Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Sells 108 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lowered its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,799 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 108 shares during the quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Patten Group Inc. raised its holdings in Broadcom by 107.0% in the 4th quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 1,863 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Broadcom by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 594,917 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $260,484,000 after buying an additional 1,556 shares during the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Broadcom by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 11,667 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,108,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Broadcom by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 1,699 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 78,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.43, for a total transaction of $33,002,343.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.62, for a total transaction of $246,248.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 255,863 shares of company stock valued at $106,331,627. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AVGO. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $470.00 price target (up previously from $430.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, December 11th. Standpoint Research lowered shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $420.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $422.59.

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $466.01 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $445.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $382.93. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $155.67 and a 12-month high of $478.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $189.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.09, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.25 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.23% and a net margin of 12.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

