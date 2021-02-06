Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Trims Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lowered its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. TL Private Wealth increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 12,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 24,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 43,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,597,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $70.98 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.29. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84.

Recommended Story: Coverage Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.