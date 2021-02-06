ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Assa Abloy AB offers locks and security products. Its product offer include mechanical locks such as door locks and cylinder locks and security doors, electromechanical locks, electronic locks, door closers, door automatics, access control systems. Assa Abloy also provides secure identity solutions, contactless identification technology solutions, electronic lock systems and safes for hotels and cruise ships. The Company primarily sells in Europe and in North America. Assa Abloy AB is based in Stockholm, Sweden. “

Get ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ASAZY. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Societe Generale reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

OTCMKTS ASAZY opened at $12.96 on Thursday. ASSA ABLOY AB has a 12-month low of $7.62 and a 12-month high of $13.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.50 and its 200-day moving average is $11.90. The company has a market capitalization of $27.35 billion, a PE ratio of 31.61 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Company Profile

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and residential markets in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. The company offers mechanical and electromechanical locks, digital door locks, cylinders, door fittings, security doors, door frames, access control devices, secure lockers, and fire doors, as well as hardware products.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (ASAZY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.