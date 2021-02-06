ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 9.35%.

Shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.96. 95,399 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 197,279. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. ASSA ABLOY AB has a fifty-two week low of $7.62 and a fifty-two week high of $13.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.61 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.90.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ASAZY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

About ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and residential markets in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. The company offers mechanical and electromechanical locks, digital door locks, cylinders, door fittings, security doors, door frames, access control devices, secure lockers, and fire doors, as well as hardware products.

