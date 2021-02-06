Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) Receives $26.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.00.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ASMB. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Assembly Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Assembly Biosciences from $30.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist began coverage on Assembly Biosciences in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 352.3% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 3,643 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 215.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,149 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 4,885 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Assembly Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at $130,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Assembly Biosciences during the third quarter valued at $182,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Assembly Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ASMB opened at $6.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $203.09 million, a P/E ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 0.61. Assembly Biosciences has a one year low of $4.78 and a one year high of $27.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.77.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.66. Assembly Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 18.75% and a negative net margin of 60.14%. The firm had revenue of $34.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.44 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Assembly Biosciences will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Assembly Biosciences

Assembly Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company in the United States. The company develops oral therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection and novel class of oral synthetic live biotherapeutic candidates to treat disorders associated with the microbiome.

