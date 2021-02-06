Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Boosts Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,053 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $4,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 5,227 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,277,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Paradiem LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,816,000. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 7,652 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,260,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at $873,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $762.25 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $360.50 and a 52-week high of $826.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.61 billion, a PE ratio of 86.82, a PEG ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $788.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $733.25.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.46. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 24.45%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 11,114 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $761.76, for a total transaction of $8,466,200.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jamie Samath sold 521 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $754.48, for a total transaction of $393,084.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,758. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,530 shares of company stock valued at $26,191,080 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

ISRG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $365.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $690.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $725.00 to $815.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley cut Intuitive Surgical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $780.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $841.00 to $879.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Intuitive Surgical has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $736.06.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

